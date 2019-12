2019 may set a Space Age record. This year, the sun has been blank (no sunspots) for 262 days, including the last 25 days in a row. If the streak continues for only 6 more days, 2019 will break the Space Age record for spotless suns.

The previous record-holder is 2008, when the sun was blank for 268 days, making the Solar Minimum of 2008-2009 the deepest of the Space Age.