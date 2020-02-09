Sunset – Full Moon – Season Snow Totals and More

This was sunset in Alpine Township Saturday evening (Feb. 8, 2020). The official sunset for Grand Rapids (airport) this Saturday was 6:04 pm and the sunrise was at 7:49 am. That gave us 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. We have gained an hour and 14 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice occurred back on 12/21. Tomorrow (Sun.) we will gain 2 minutes and 35 seconds of daylight. The gain in daylight increases to a maximum of 2 minutes and 56 seconds each day in March. At solar noon, the sun is 32 degrees above the southern horizon. The sun angle above the southern horizon ranges from 24 degrees at the Winter Solstice to 70 degrees at the Summer Solstice in June.

Moonrise Alpine Township Sat. 2 8 20

I turned the phone camera around and got this shot of the full moon coming up in the east-northeast. The full moon of February is called the Snow Moon. Some are calling this full moon a “super moon”. That’s because the moon is a little closer to the Earth than average, so the full moon looks slightly bigger than an average full moon.

Off to the southwest in the evening, you can see the planet Venus. Venus will remain in our evening sky through the spring. The twin starts Castor and Pollux are high above the Moon in the evening, Procyon and then brilliant Sirius way off to the Moon’s right, and Regulus below the moon.

Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse 2 8 20



Here’s a picture of the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse taken this (Sat.) PM. There’s relatively little ice on the Great Lakes with temperatures running 4 to 7 degrees warmer than average since January 1.

Muskegon Channel Saturday Afternoon 2 8 20

This was the sunny Muskegon Channel at 2:40 pm this Sat. PM. There were a few people walking up and down the breakwater in the sunshine. The high temperature here at the Channel was 31.6°. The water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland this PM was 34.3°.

Season snowfall as of 5 pm Saturday: Grand Rapids 39.1″ (1.7″ of fluffy snow fell overnight), Muskegon 38.0″, Holland 37.4″, Kalamazoo 37.0″.

U.S. Snow cover Saturday AM 2 8 20

41.5% of the U.S. had a snow cover this Sat. AM, with a trace of snow on the ground all the way down to N. Alabama and N. Mississippi.