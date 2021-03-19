Sunny Weekend!

This will be the third sunny weekend in a row for Michigan as we continue what may very well turn out to be the sunniest March we have ever had. Not including today (Fri.) we’re 4.3° warmer than average for the month and we’ve had only 0.06″ of precipitation officially in Grand Rapids. That includes only a trace of snow. Top pic. is the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse…some ice at the shore, but Lake Huron is open water here.

Last Patch of Natural Snow March 17, 2021

I took this picture in Alpine Township on Wed. March 17 – this is the last patch of natural snow, what’s left of a drift on the north side of a woodlot. This spot doesn’t get any sun right now and it’s sheltered from a southeast thru southwest wind.

Snow on Fri. 3/19 at Mont Ripley in Upper Michigan

This is a pic. from Mont Ripley in Upper Michigan from Fri. PM – still plenty of snow here. Other snow depths: Lower MI – 2″ E. Jordan and Gaylord, 1″ Benzonia. Upper MI: 22″ Hancock, 19″ Kearsarge, 14″ Houghton, 12″ Munising, 10″ Watton, 9″ Champion, 7″ Jacobsville, 6″ Marquette and Michigamme, 4″ Ironwood, 3″ Paulding, Amasa, 2″ Sawyer and Ishpeming and 1″ Watersmeet.

South Haven Channel Friday Morning 3 19 21

Here’s the S. Haven Channel this Fri. AM – There’s a boat on the left side of the pic. Every day now we see boats out – guys fishing. Note the darker color of the water in the Channel (Black River) compared to the light gray-green water of Lake Michigan .

Muskegon Channel Friday AM

Here’s the Muskegon Channel Fri. AM – lots of sunshine and look close and you’ll see another boat in the channel – I’ll guess more fishermen.

Mackinac Bridge Fri. PM

Here’s the sunny Mackinac Bridge – there is still some ice in the straits – but it’s breaking up with the warmer temperatures and occasional windy days.

