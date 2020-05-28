Sunny, Cooler for the Weekend

The pic. above is some pretty pink blossoms at my house. Blossomtime came 1-2 weeks later than usual this spring, due to the cool pattern and it came and went fairly quickly toward the end with the warm weather than followed. We’ll have more rain today (Thu.) and tonight. Here’s radar:

As I write this, rain is moving up from south to north from Indiana.



There is more rain moving in from the west ahead of a fairly strong cold front. After the last of the showers clear out around midday tomorrow, the sun will be out tomorrow mid-late afternoon, winds will swing to the northwest and significantly cooler and less humid air will move in for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 60s. Cool spots like Baldwin and Leota should dip into the mid 30s at night this weekend.

Check out the thunderstorm that just “exploded” over Comstock Park around 4:30 pm Wednesday.

Here's a visible satellite loop of the storm that "erupted" over Comstock Park earlier this evening. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/SYcCYy6N44 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 27, 2020 Satellite loop of t-storm building rapidly over NW Kent Co. Wed. PM

I had 2.24″ of rain at my house, much of that coming in about 25 minutes. The rain produced a significant rise in area creeks.

York Creek around 7 pm Wed. 5 27 20

I took this picture of York Creek along Mill Creek Avenue in Comstock Park. At this point, the water was barely getting under the bridge. Debris on the bridge suggested that it actually went over the bridge for a short time. Another foot or so and the water would have been up on the road.

This is another view of York Creek from up on the bridge.

This is another view of York Creek. I was standing on the bridge. The water was really racing by at the time. For a river to get the water through a confined space during a flood or going through a narrow canyon, it will speed up. That’s Bernoulli’s Principal.

Shelf cloud, Comstock Park Wed. 5 27 20

This is a shelf cloud approaching from the south during the late afternoon in Comstock Park. The wind had been NE at around 10 mph prior to the shelf cloud…then as the cloud came overhead, the wind flipped to SW and picked up to about 18 mph.

Grand River, Comstock Park through the raindrops Wed. 5 27 20

I took this pic. Wed. evening amid the raindrops. It’s the Grand River boat launch at Riverside Park. You can see the water is still quite high and the water was flowing at a pretty good clip. It would have been some effort to move my kayak upstream. At Grand Rapids, the river is back below flood stage and is slowly falling.

Grand River at Robinson Township Michigan

The Grand River is still a few inches above flood stage at Robinson Township in Ottawa County. It should fall below flood stage here tomorrow.

Graph of the St. Joseph River level at Three Rivers

The only other river location still above flood stage is the St. Joseph River at Three Rivers. The river is expected to get back below flood stage this weekend.