Today was the sunniest day in two weeks in West Michigan. In fact, we had more sunshine today than in the previous 7 days combined. Technically, it came to 565 minutes of sunshine and that was 89% of possible sunshine.

Muskegon Beach Sunday PM 2 16 20

This was the scene at the Muskegon Channel Sunday PM. A fair amount of ice as formed inside the outside breakwaters. Including today, we’re now at 27% of possible sunshine for the month of February. Average for February is 34% – so we still need some sunshine to get us back to average. We’ve already had 5 months in a row with below average sunshine (Jan. 12% sunshine – 14% below avg. – Dec. 14% sunshine – 6% below avg. – Nov. 18% sunshine (10% below avg.) – Oct. 35% sunshine (9% below avg.) – Sept. 43% sunshine (16% below average). The last month with above average sunshine was last August.

To be continued – time for the 10 pm news.