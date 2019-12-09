Sunday in Oak Ridge

No, that’s not me…but that is a guy on a stand-up paddleboard at Lake Melton here in Oak Ridge, TN. He went up and down the lake for at least a couple miles…and it’s the 2nd week of December.

The high temp. today in nearby Knoxville was 60 and the average wind speed from midnight to 5 pm was just 2 mph. We were partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy for the mid-late afternoon.

We got up…went to church. After church they had doughnuts and coffee (my mother ate two doughnuts). We then went back to the condo and made tilapia for lunch. After that we headed down (4 miles east and down a couple hundred feet in elevation) to Lake Melton.

Feeding the ducks and gulls at Lake Melton TN 12 8 19

Here’s my wife and mother feeding the ducks and gulls (25 cents for a handful of duck chow). There were mostly mallards, but we saw all white ducks, all black ducks and I’m pretty sure there were a couple of loons. They were farther away, but dove completely under the water.

Boat going by on Lake Melton 12 8 19

We did see a couple of boats go by. Again, it looked like people fishing. You can see the partly cloudy sky.

Playground and Shelter at Melton Lake

Every time we come down to the lake, there are at least a few kids at the playground. They also have a nice shelter that is big enough to keep you dry even with rain in a moderate wind. On the paved path today we saw joggers, roller blades, skateboards, walkers, people with dogs and bicycles. Lots of people out enjoying the warm day.

Black berries at Lake Melton

There are lots of berries down here…red berries (holly for one, but other red ones, too), white berries and these black berries (along with some still-green leaves.

Wider view of the bush with black berries

Here’s a wider view of the bush with black berries.

The plan for Monday is to get back to our war with the mice here at mom’s condo and to see if we can get the smoke detector fixed. It should be another warm day down here…low 60s, but with cloudy skies and a chance of a shower. We do have a chance of snow down here Tues. night…just a chance. They get about 5″ of snow a year down here.