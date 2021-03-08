Sun Goes Down, Temperature Goes Up

Usually, when the sun goes down, the temperature falls. Once in a great while, a warm front comes through and the temperature will rise during the evening or overnight. Once in a while, on a calm clear night, the wind will come up and bring down some warmer air from above the surface or a cloud layer moves in the temperature fall will stop and maybe go up a few degrees.

It’s not uncommon for this to happen at the Lake Michigan shore and that is what happened Sunday evening. At the Muskegon Channel, the temperature was 32.5° at 5 pm and the humidity was 75%. At 9 pm, the temp. was up to 34.5°. At 10 pm, the temp. there was 37.6° and at 11 pm, it was up to 39.2°. By 10 pm, the humidity had fallen to 46.4%. At the same time, the wind was increasing. At 9 pm, the wind was just 6 mph…At 10 pm is was 11 mph and at 11 pm it was up to 19 mph. The pic. above was sunset at the Muskegon Channel Sunday evening (3/7/21).

At the South Haven Lighthouse, it was much the same. At 6 pm, the temp. there was 32.4° mph. At 7 pm it was up to 36.0° and by 11 pm, it had risen to 41.5°. At 7 pm, the wind at the lighthouse was 2.6 mph and by 10 pm it was 13 mph. The pic. above is the South Haven pier (breakwater or breakwall) shortly before sunset Sunday evening. Quite a few people walking on the pier and on the beach and even a few guys fishing.

It cold Sunday AM. The low temp. was 16° in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, 9° at Big Rapids, 2 at Houghton Lake and Cadillac, -6° at Pellston, -11 at Rudyard and Spincich Lake and -12 at Raco.

Warmer air is moving in. The overnight run of the GFS model gives G.R. high temperatures in the mid 50s today (Mon.), upper 50s on Tue. (I think 60°) and low-mid 60s with showers on Wednesday.

We’re not done with snow and colder temps…it’s only March 8.