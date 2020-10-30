Strong Winds Sunday

Strong winds are likely in Michigan this weekend. We should see peak gusts of 45-55 mph at Lake Michigan and 40-45 mph in inland areas. A Gale Watch has been posted for Lake Michigan from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Winds will start Saturday from the south or southeast and then shift to the northwest behind a cold front that will pass late Saturday night.

Behind the front, northwest winds will create waves as high as 10-15 feet on Lake Michigan. This may cause beach erosion and lakeshore flooding.

It will also be cold enough Sunday for lake-effect snow showers as air temperatures fall to the low-mid 30s. The water temperature (early Fri. AM) is 50° at the mid-Lake Michigan buoy and 49° at Holland. Accumulations on the grassy areas should be an inch or less and the ground should be warm enough to melt snow that hits the pavement (though I certainly can’t rule out slick spots if the snow showers get heavy enough).

Weekend Forecast

Halloween (Sat.) looks OK – a little breezy – witches and Harry Potters will have to hang onto the broom with two hands. We should reach the low 50s Saturday and stay in the 40s into the late evening, then fall into the 30s Sunday.

We’ll have a hard freeze Sunday night (and maybe Monday night) before temperatures moderate. We should warm to 60 for the middle of next week.

NWS Graphic

Some accumulating snow is likely in Upper Michigan and N. Lower Michigan with some slick spots on the roads, esp. Sunday night, early Monday. (graphic from the Gaylord National Weather Service).

Also: It’s been a very cold and snowy week in the High Plains and Rockies. Super-typhoon “Goni” in the Western Pacific. Full “Hunter’s Moon” – Saturday (at 10:49 am EDT). It’s the second full moon of the month – so it’s a “blue moon”. The last time we had a full moon in all U.S. time zones on Halloween was 1944. Record high temps. in GA and FL on Thursday. Impressive wind gusts from Hurricane Zeta.