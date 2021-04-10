Strong Winds (Possible Tornado) South of Cutlerville

There was a possible (would have to be confirmed by the National Weather Service) tornado Saturday afternoon. Here’s video of the storm coming thru the area. Here’s the National Weather Service initial local storm report:

Trees down near 92nd and Eastern – Possible tornado

Power Outages West and Northwest of Kalamazoo

Over 5,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power after the storms. The largest outage was in NW Kalamazoo and NE Van Buren Counties, where 3,863 customers lost power due to a tree limb (or limbs) hitting a power line.

Thanks to Brennan Prill and Mike Gorman for the pics. and video.

Michigan averages 16 tornadoes per year. Last year there were 2 very small and brief spin-ups in Upper Michigan, but no tornadoes in Lower Michigan. Most of the tornadoes we get are small and short-lived. Remember the small tornadoes that hit August 20, 2016.. the Portland MI twister of June 2015…and the “Ideal Park Tornado” in 2014.