Strong Earthquake in Mexico

This is plowing on the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National park. The picture was taken June 18th. It's just east of Logan Pass. This photo shows the crews chipping away at the Big Drift. The Big Drift is a large wind-blown deposit of snow that is always one of the largest obstacles encountered by the crews. It is usually 60 to 80 feet deep. Plows chew at it from both sides to open this last section of the road. In the picture, three bulldozers work on clearing the massive snowdrift that is 3 to 4 times the height of the equipment. A large section of unplowed snow can be seen to the right.

Here's North American snow and ice cover. Hudson Bay is thawing and as it often does, from north to south. Great Bear Lake is still ice covered. The ice is almost gone from Great Slave Lake.