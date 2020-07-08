String of Hot Days Continues

Here’s high temperatures from Tuesday. Most high temperatures were in the low-mid 90s with a few 80s close to Lake Michigan.

Consecutive days of 90-degrees

Muskegon has reached 90° nine days in a row – that’s the longest consecutive streak of 90-degree days ever in the Port City. Grand Rapids is up to 6 consecutive days. The record for G.R. is 11 and that was way back in 1901. Kalamazoo has reached 8 days and their record is 14 in a row set back in 1964. We’ll be back in the low-mid 90s later today (Wed.). We will have a chance of a few scattered showers and thundershowers later today – mainly in inland areas (along and east of US 131 is the most likely area to see a scattered t-shower. Any t-showers will produce brief gusty winds and heavy rain, but severe weather is not likely. Then for Thursday PM…

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Thursday 7/9/20

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday, July 9. The most likely areas to see severe weather are in the Slight Risk Areas in yellow on the map. The (darker green) Marginal Risk area comes into West Michigan, generally west of US 131. The threat for us would be isolated strong wind gusts.

Clean Air Action Day for Wednesday 7/8/20

Today (Wed.) will be another Clean Air Action Day – the fourth in a row. The counties under today’s Alert are Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass in Michigan, plus the Detroit area (which is also under a Heat Advisory), NW Indiana, NE Illinois and E. Wisconsin up the lake to Sheboygan WI. You can follow West Michigan air quality here.

Heat Safety Tips

Here’s some safety tips for hot weather. I’ll add – with so many people out on the water – always wear a flotation device. Keep your pets relatively cool and hydrated. Solar noon is at 1:47 pm – not at 12 noon – the strongest rays of the sun come between 1 pm and 2:30 pm.

A couple quick personal notes. Today would have been my parents 70th wedding anniversary. When they got married, dad was two weeks shy of 37 and mom was four days shy of 31. They had 54 years together. Also, a couple we know that lives close to us both have COVID and are both in the hospital right now. Just wanted to say, the virus hasn’t gone away.

ALSO: Double rainbow over the Capitol Building in Madison WI.