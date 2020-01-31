Storms in S. Florida and the Pacific Northwest

Severe Thunderstorms are possible Saturday in Miami before the Big Game and heavy rain is likely to cause Flooding in the Pacific Northwest.

The Storm Prediction Center says:

A few severe thunderstorms will be possible across south Florida during the day Saturday. Isolated damaging wind and a couple of tornadoes will be the main threats.

The weather should improve for Sunday and the forecast for kickoff Sunday PM is mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s and a north wind at about 10 mph.

Heavy Rain in the Pacific Northwest this Weekend

Seattle has already had 8.05″ of rain this month. That have had at least a trace of rain every day since Jan. 1. The Skokomish River is already above flood stage. There are Gale Warnings out for wind gusts over 40 mph and waves along the coast to 19 feet.

Skiing at Mt. Baker, Washington – pic. from Wikipedia

Very heavy snow will fall in the mountains, where they have had an incredible month of snow. Mt. Baker Ski Area reports: “It’s been a SNOW-MONSTER of a month here at Mt. Baker! As of Jan. 30th, we’ve received 294 inches of snowfall during the month of January! That translates to over 24.5 FEET of snow, and an average of 9.8 inches of snowfall each day. We are just 10 inches away from breaking the all-time monthly snowfall record, set during the February of our World Record snowfall season of 1998-99!!!”