Storm Track Remains South/Southeast of Michigan

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

The above map shows expected precipitation over the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center. You can see the general storm track is into the Pacific Northwest, across the Rockies into the S. Plains then east-northeast through the South and Ohio Valley. The Northern Plains, some of the Desert Southwest and extreme S. Florida should be dry.

The map shows 1/10 to 1/4″ of precipitation for most of West Michigan with up to 1/2″ in far SW Lower Michigan at at the Lake Michigan shore. You can see where there will be lake-effect bands coming off Lake Huron, Lake Superior and Lake Michigan. At a 20 to 1 snow to water ratio, that would give most of West Michigan 2-5″ of snow and some lakeshore spots closer to 10″.

We’ll see light snow tonight (Thu. night)…maybe an inch north of G.R. – dusting along I-94 perhaps. Then a general 1-2″ or 1-3″ snow Fri. night into Saturday. We’ll have to watch the storm Monday night into Tuesday…maybe 3-6″ or 2-5″ – heaviest southeast…then another 2-3″ snow around the 18th/19th (Thu. – Fri.). So, no really big snowstorms, but several opportunities for light – moderate snowfall and there’s still a chance that one of these storms could come a little farther northwest and put S. Lower Michigan into the heavier snow.

Temperatures stay cold, so precipitation type is pretty much all snow for everyone.

ALSO: Pretty snow pics. from Kent, England. Pretty sundogs and a halo (plus a frozen river) in Russia. Shiverin’ snowman! Look at how cold this model says it’s going to be in Oklahoma City. Magnitude 6.0 quake in the Loyalty Islands. Whitehall Policeman does a good deed. Coldest in the U.S. Wed. was -40 south of Rudyard, Montana – warmest was 88 at Rio Grande Village TX and at Miles Center and Center, Florida.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools