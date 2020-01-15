Storm This Weekend Into Early Next Week

The storm system coming this weekend and the cold air that rushes in behind the system will be significant. We’ll start with snow or a mix Fri. night. Many of us will see a transition to rain. A strong cold front pushes through about early PM on Saturday. Rain will change back to snow and the wind will increase…perhaps to 20-30 mph. Unfortunately, this means more lakeshore flooding and beach erosion.

This is the coldest air we have seen in nearly a month and it’ll be cold enough for lake-effect snow – amounts will vary, but I’m pretty sure that over a 48-hour period…those who see the heaviest lake-effect snow (+6″) and drifting…will have significant travel impacts.

We’ll talk more about this on the news tonight.