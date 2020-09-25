Storm Chasing in Upper Michigan

The pic. above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Friday PM. The best chance of a severe thunderstorm is in western Upper Michigan and far northern Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center says: “”A few severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across parts of northern Wisconsin and adjacent portions of Upper Michigan. This may include the risk for a couple of tornadoes, in addition to large hail and potentially damaging wind gusts.”

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Sunday 9/26

The Severe Weather Outlook Area for Sunday is much the same, with a Marginal Risk (low risk) across the same area of N. Wisconsin and the western U.P. SPC says: “Isolated thunderstorms strong enough to produce occasional hail are possible across portions of the Upper Midwest Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.”

Storm Reports in Michigan for 2020 through 9.25

The map above shows storm reports so far in 2020 in Michigan. Each red dot is where there was a tornado. Each green dot is for a severe hail report (1″ in diameter or greater). Each blue dot is a severe wind report (damage or a gust to +58 mph). There have only been 2 (small) tornadoes in Michigan this year, both in the U.P. There have been 55 reports of severe hail and 285 reports of wind damage. There has been no severe weather in the the eastern U.P. this year. Same for several counties in Lower Michigan (Antrim, Alcona, Leelanau). The year’s not over, but it’s generally been a “quiet” year in West Michigan.

Two areas that did get severe weather in August were the Southwest corner of Lower Michigan on August 10 from the derecho that moved from Iowa across Illinois and into S. Michigan and N. Indiana and the high winds that hit Cedar Springs on Friday evening August 28.

Stronger Winds over the Weekend

First, there are Small Craft Advisories for lakeshore areas north of Grand Haven for this afternoon and tonight for waves from 2-4 feet. Winds will also crank up a bit from Saturday PM – Sunday and for next Tuesday-Thursday.

Grand River near Eastmanville

This beautiful pic. is the Grand River near Eastmanville from John Steinhauer. It’s been a sunny, warm and generally calm week. Over the last 6 days, the average wind speed in Kalamazoo has been just 3.5 mph. Grand Rapids has had no measurable rain in the last 11 days and only 0.08″ in the last 15 days. We’ve had 5 days in a row with afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Over the last 10 days, we’ve had 84% sunshine!

The cool air will be delayed a bit, with temperatures remaining on the mild side through Sunday PM. The cool air does get here the middle of next week, when daytime temperatures could hold only in the 50s.

8-14 day temperature outlook

Once the cool air gets here, it’ll be ticking around. The models been both insistent and consistent that temperatures will remain cooler than average through the first week of October in the eastern half of the country.