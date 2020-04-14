Still Winter in the U.P.

This is what it looked like near Marquette on Monday. Marquette (airport) got a record 18.8″ of snow, leaving the airport with 27″ of snow on the ground Monday evening. They are up to 204.4″ of snow for the winter and it isn’t done yet! Marquette had a high temperature of just 29 on Monday, tying the coldest high temperature for the date (also set in 1996 and 1980).

The highest snow total from the storm was 20″ at Little Lake. Eben Junction had 19.9″. Munising added 14″ of snow and they have a whopping 33″ of snow on the ground now. Other snow totals include 32″ at Painesdale and 25″ at Houghton.

The cold pattern will continue through the week with temperatures well below the average high of 58 (for G.R.). Also – on this date last year, Grand Rapids had 4.1″ of new snow. We won’t get that, but an isolated snow shower is likely in W. Michigan today.

Peak Wind Gusts in West Michigan on Monday

Here’s some peak wind gusts in G.R. on Monday. I did see a wave of 12.9 feet was recorded at the S. Haven buoy.

South Haven Channel Monday

This is how it looked at the S. Haven Channel Monday afternoon. The waves were crashing over the breakwaters.

Storm Reports for Monday 4 13 20

It was another active day for severe weather on Monday…this time on the East Coast from Florida to Pennsylvania. There was a 114 mph wind gust recorded on the S. Carolina Coast.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the weather today (Tue.)

With an average high temperature of 58, we’ll only be in the upper 30s much of the afternoon. Winds will be brisk, but it won’t be quite as windy as Monday. It’s not impossible that there could be an icy spots on the roads in the early morning.

Weather graphic from the NWS for N. Lower MI

We could see a heavy enough snow shower in N. Lower Michigan to produce a brief slick spot on a road. Temperatures “up north” will only be in the mid-upper 30s.