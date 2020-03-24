Staying at Home

Sunset this (Mon.) evening from my front yard. Gayle and I are staying home. Today, I did go out to get the mail, fill the bird feeders and clean the bird bath and to take a couple of pictures. Gayle and I are old enough to be in the age group that has an increased risk from the coronavirus. We also have minor health issues that could conceivable become a factor.

Today, we learned that two relatives have tested positive for CV. They both work in the medical field in areas where there is a high concentration of cases. Both of them have no symptoms at this time and are in the younger age demographic where there is an extremely high probability of complete recovery and a good chance that symptoms will be relatively minor. We have had no contract with either relative and they live far away from Grand Rapids.

My daughter #1 has volunteered to get us food. All three of our children are checking in on a daily basis (or more). BTW, two of my three daughters have lost jobs, but are doing well. I have spent some time on the phone…I’ve talked to 4 of my fraternity brothers (from 50 years ago!). We talked about how we are coping and dusted off a few memories.

Wide pic. of the sunset this evening

I still spend (a lot of) time looking at weather. There is so much weather on the internet now. When I first started, we didn’t have computers or cell phones or cable TV. In the pic. above, you can see that the sun is setting slightly north of due west. This week, each day is 2 minutes and 56 longer than the day before and that’s as fast as daylight increases all year. Solar noon is now at 1:49 pm and at that moment, the sun is now 48° above the southern horizon. At the Winter Solstice, it was just 24° above the southern horizon.

The high temperature today (Mon.) in Grand Rapids was 39° – the third day in a row with high temperatures in the 30s. The average high temp. for G.R. is now up to 48°. The month of March is still 3.1° warmer than average. The average wind speed today was just 4.7 mph in G.R. and 4.2 mph in Muskegon. So far, this month we’ve had 1.46″ of precipitation and that’s 0.15″ below average. Precipitation was a little below average in February. The lower precipitation has brought many river levels to below average flow. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 5,730 cubic feet per second. The average flow is 6,710 cfs. Hopefully, we’ll start to see the water level of the Great Lakes start to come down a bit.