Staycation – Part 2 – Thursday AM

I’m on vacation this week – and instead of being in Puerto Rico (that was the plan) – I’m hiding from the coronavirus at home. I stayed in the house and the yard from Friday PM (after a dr. appt.) until Wed. PM. Since my wife and I are older with (albeit minor) medical concerns…we are at higher risk of getting more severe cases of the virus. So we are doing what we are supposed to do and staying home. I have a fire going in the wood insert and (see top pic.) my daughter #1 (oldest) went to the store and got everything we need for the next week. It would be harder for me to go to the store…people always come up and want to talk about the weather and I need to stay away from people right now.

View from the Alpine Township Athletic Field

Today for the first time since Friday, I ventured away from home. Gayle and I went to the Alpine Township Athletic Field. I figured correctly that no one would be here. They have baseball diamonds, soccer fields and a nice circular path to walk on. I went around 3 times – around a mile. It was cool, but not cold – with a damp east wind. I was bundled up. As we left there was a sprinkle. Here’s a pic. from the path showing a corn field and in the distance…the old and the new, a windmill and a cell tower.

Golf balls??

There was a picnic table there at the athletic field and on the picnic table there were 13 golf balls that someone had left. I found another golf ball near the walking path. It was buried pretty deep in the mud and hard to see.

At the athletic field, they have a mini-free library. So, if you’re looking for something to do while you’re hiding from the coronavirus, get a book (then wash your hands). They ought to put these in the stands at Detroit sports team games – give you something to do so you won’t fall asleep.

Playground at Alpine Elementary School

They have a nice and relatively new playground at Alpine Elementary School – it was strange seeing it empty during what should have been a routine school day.

One last snow pile at Holy Trinity Church in Comstock Park

Here’s the last snow pile in the front of Holy Trinity Church in Comstock Park. It won’t last through today. It’s too early to say we’ve seen the last snowflake. In fact we could see rain change to snow north of G.R. Friday PM/night as temperatures crash behind a pretty strong cold front that will come through shortly before sunrise on Friday.

The weekend still looks partly to mostly sunny, but cool.

Forecast high temperatures for Thursday

Here’s forecast high temperatures for today…unseasonably warm from G.R. south and southeast and quite cold over the northern Midwest. The low 60s in G.R. won’t occur until evening. Kalamazoo could be warmer than Phoenix AZ today. This contrast should fuel some pretty good thunderstorms in the PM and overnight.

Seasonal Weight Restictions Lifted

Seasonal weight restrictions have been lifted over much of the area. Keep on truckin’. Rainfall Thursday was heaviest the farther south you went. Nothing at Muskegon, a trace in downtown Grand Rapids, 0.01″ at the Ford Airport, 0.10″ in Kalamazoo, 0.19″ at Battle Creek, 0.47″ at South Bend and 0.90″ at Fort Wayne.

ALSO: Volcanic eruption in Italy. Azaleas in bloom in Alabama. Earthquake in California. Heavy rain in Texas – over 4″. Utah earthquake. Indonesia earthquake. Tropical cyclone Herold. Mackinac Bridge no longer taking cash – just credit/debit cards. Dallas deluge.