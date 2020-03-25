Staycation Continues

Tuesday was another day at home. So, I’m looking out the window at the birds by the bird feeder. There’s a squirrel there among the birds. It’s interesting that the birds are afraid of humans, but will plop down 12″ from the squirrel. There are (at least) two squirrels that live in a hole in the big silver maple. All of a sudden, the birds scatter. The squirrel continues to eat bird seed oblivious to the fact that a big ol’ hawk is watching from the nearby sugar maple. I watched them for about 10 minutes…the hawk in the tree, the squirrel at the feeders.

If you’re looking for a big climax here…there isn’t one. The squirrel calmly retreated back home up the tree and the hawk flew away. We get a hawk from time to time, but I’ve never seen them catch anything around here. There were a few geese that flew by – heading north.

Daughter #1 and Bill – demonstrating how to distance hug

Daughter #1 came over to visit. Since it was a nice day, we visited outside in the front yard. Here we are demonstrating social-distance hugging. I even figured in the wind, which was blowing left to right…keeping the old guy super safe. Daughter #1 isn’t working now (because of CV), so she has more time to be with the dogs in the backyard and take it easy.

Crocuses in the grass 3 24 20

I’ve had time to walk around the yard. Here’s two crocuses that have just poked up through the grass in the front yard. Very pretty.

Sunset 3 24 20

I took several pics. of the sunset this evening. This time of year, you get a nice view of sunset looking down the road going into the orchard with the sun setting slightly north of due west. It’s the time of year when you have to be a little careful driving – you’re looking right into the sun just before sunset looking west and just after sunrise looking east.

Sunset – Alpine Township, Michigan

One more sunset pic. The high/low today in G.R. was 47°/28°. That was one degree cooler than average. The average wind speed thru 5 pm was just 4.7 mph. Nice day.