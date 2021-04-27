Springtime in Michigan – Snow and a Risk of Severe Thunderstorms!

We had a nearly 40-degree spread of high temperatures in Lower Michigan Monday. Benton Harbor had a high of 74°, while Northern Lower Michigan had highs in the mid 30s. Much of the day there was a combination of snow and freezing rain across the U.P. and N. Lower Michigan.

M-95 north of Iron Mt. Michigan at midday Monday 4 26 21

This was north of Iron Mt. Monday around midday. The snow was pretty much melting on the roads, but accumulating on the grass. Marquette has had at least a trace of snowfall on 10 of the last 14 days.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Tuesday 4 27 21

Much of Lower Michigan has now been included in a Marginal Risk for a severe thunderstorm for later today and for Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center says: “…convection will likely spread into/across Illinois/southern Wisconsin, and eventually into southern Lower Michigan by the end of the period. Marginally severe hail would be the primary severe risk.”

