Springtime in Michigan – Snow and a Risk of Severe Thunderstorms!

We had a nearly 40-degree spread of high temperatures in Lower Michigan Monday. Benton Harbor had a high of 74°, while Northern Lower Michigan had highs in the mid 30s. Much of the day there was a combination of snow and freezing rain across the U.P. and N. Lower Michigan.
This was north of Iron Mt. Monday around midday. The snow was pretty much melting on the roads, but accumulating on the grass. Marquette has had at least a trace of snowfall on 10 of the last 14 days.
Much of Lower Michigan has now been included in a Marginal Risk for a severe thunderstorm for later today and for Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center says: “…convection will likely spread into/across Illinois/southern Wisconsin, and eventually into southern Lower Michigan by the end of the period. Marginally severe hail would be the primary severe risk.”