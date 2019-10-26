There’s going to be some very wet football games today, including the Michigan/Notre Dame game, the Michigan State/Penn State game , the Bowling Green/Western Michigan game and the Grand Valley/Davenport games to name a few. There will also be showers for the Ohio St./Wisconsin game. Many of these games will see steady light to moderate rain during much of the game. By the way, the Michigan/Notre Dame game and the Michigan St/Penn St. games are on WOTV4.

Grand Rapids NWS Graphic on today’s rain

Here’s the Grand Rapids National Weather Service graphic on the rain. Winds could easily gust to +25 mph this evening and it’s not impossible that there could be a couple of flashes of lightning. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

and Regional radar:

We could see over an inch of rain. Tuscaloosa AL had 6.48″ of rain Friday – their average for the entire month of October is 3.80″. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion. This is the moisture from Tropical Storm Olga racing north to Michigan and Canada. Olga did spawn several tornadoes near Mobile AL on Friday. Here’s video of the tornado damage. Security camera video of the tornado. Olga was the 7th named storm this season in the Atlantic that lasted less than 24 hours. The rain should taper off Sunday AM and we should see some sun late Sunday. The long-range period still looks chilly:

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The 8-14 day outlook has below average temperatures for all the Great Lakes and much of the U.S. during the first week of November.

Expected rainfall over the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center

Here’s the expected rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for the next 7 days. Fairly heavy fainfall is expected east of a line from Oklahoma City to Sault Ste. Marie MI.

Snowfall probability of 1″ or more for Monday-Tuesday

Snow is likely from the Northern Rockies south to NW Kansas and northeast to Upper Michigan. For the early part of the week, it’ll be too warm for snow in Southern Lower Michigan. We will have a chance of mixed wet snow (probably melting as it hits the pavement if it does happen) late this week.

Also: Spectacular lightning in Portugal. Colorado Ski Area opening Nov. 1 after 15″ of snow – earliest opening in 20 years. Late Spring and early freeze have hampered agriculture in Idaho. Nice lightning at Nice, France. Heavy snow this weekend from the mountains of Colorado north to Canada. Pretty Illinois sunset. Stormy weather in NW Europe. There’s a hurricane in the Indian Ocean. Pretty fall colors. Texas sunset.

October 1-24 U.S. Temperature Anomaly

This is the Temperature Anomaly Map (difference from average) for the contiguous U.S. for Oct. 1-24. The U.S. was 1.13 deg.F cooler than average. It was warm in the South and East and cool in the Upper Midwest and West.