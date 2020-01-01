Some Sunshine to Start 2020

Above is a surface weather map for Wednesday late afternoon. Much of the country, including the Great Lakes, will be seeing dry weather for the start of 2020. There will be a little snow across N. Minnesota, a few lingering snow showers across N New York and New England and some showers in S. Texas. The bulk of the rain and snow showers will be in the Northwest U.S. into the Northern Rockies.

High temperatures over the next 5 days

We’ll see warmer temperatures, back to the mid 30s this (Wed.) afternoon, then low 40s for Thursday PM and Friday. That means most of our snow is going to melt. We have a chance of a few light rain showers on Friday. Colder air coming in over the weekend will change any light rain to snow. Light accumulations are possible over the weekend into early next week, but I don’t see any big storms on the horizon.

Football Bowl Games

The weather should be great for the bowl games later today. Michigan and Alabama meet in the Citrus Bowl (formerly the Tangerine Bowl) at 1 pm from Orlando, where the weather will be mostly sunny with temps. in the upper 60s. I believe the game is on WOTV4.

Minnesota meets Auburn in the Outback Bowl, which oddly is also at 1 pm. Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s.

On Wisconsin

My alma mater is in the Rose Bowl at 5 pm. I have to work…but I’ll have the game on in the weather office when I’m not doing the news. Wisconsin takes on the Ducks of Oregon. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny with gametime temps. in the low 60s. Go Bucky!

The evening game is the Sugar Bowl from New Orleans. Georgia will take on Baylor. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. There is about a 20% chance of a shower or thundershower, but an 80% chance it’ll be dry. The evening temperature there will be in the mid 50s.