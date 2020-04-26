Some Sun for Sunday

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny later today. It will be a bit breezy with north winds at 10-20 mph…fastest at the lakeshore. Small Craft Advisories are out for Lake Michigan through 8 pm. Most of Monday will be dry, with a chance of showers during the mid-late afternoon. We’ll have a chance of showers midweek, then dry weather returns for Friday-Saturday. Temperatures will be a little warmer this week…60 later today, though it will be cooler near Lake Michigan.

Lake Superior satellite picture from Sat. PM

Here’s the Lake Superior satellite picture from Sat. PM. They had sunshine, while it was cloudy over most all of Lower Michigan. You can see the snow from the Porcupine Mts. up into the Keweenaw Peninsula. The only ice left on the lake is in Black Bay and Nipigon Bay. You can see it fairly clear over most of the lake, with cumulus clouds well inland over N. Wisconsin – west of Duluth and north of Wawa, Ontario.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Tuesday 4 28 20

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Tuesday PM/night. There is a large Slight Risk Area (in yellow) from Missouri to Texas. The Marginal Risk Area comes up to the Chicago Area. West Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Area (in light green). SPC says:

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday across parts of the southern/central Plains into the lower and middle Mississippi Valley. All severe hazards may occur, with perhaps isolated very large hail possible across parts of central/eastern Oklahoma and north-central/northeast Texas.

