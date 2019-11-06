Some Snow – Mixed Rain South Today

As I write this…the National Weather Service has a Winter Winter Weather Advisory out from 9 am to 7 pm for Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Lake, Wexford, Manistee and Mason counties. Snow will develop and it may accumulate an inch or two on the grass in the Advisory counties. Snow may mix with or change to light rain from Ottawa and Kent Counties to the south. There may be only trace amounts of precipitation from I-94 to the south. Check the link above for the latest. Here’s radar:

Sunset at South Haven Michigan 11 5 19



We are down to 10 hours and 8 minutes of daylight (time between sunrise and sunset). We are still losing around 2 1/2 minutes of daylight each day. Solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky is now at 12:26 pm. The sun angle at noon is 31 degrees and today the sun is roughly 92,141,000 miles from the Earth. We have a waxing (means we see more of the moon each successive night right now) gibbous (about 2/3rds to 3/4ths full) moon tonight. Venus is returning to our evening sky. Look it in the west-southwest shortly after sunset. Jupiter (southwest at sunset) and Saturn (south at sunset) are easy to see.

The latest 8-14 day temperature anomaly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Anomaly (difference from average) from the Climate Prediction Center for Nov. 13-19. The core of the cold is over the Eastern U.S. with warm weather persisting in ithe West. Cold air coming over the Great Lakes will continue to produce lake-effect snow. I do think this cold pattern will break and we’ll head back toward average temperatures around the 19th.