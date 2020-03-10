Some Rain for the Desert Southwest

This week we have scattered showers in the Desert Southwest. The map above shows expected rainfall from today (Tue.) through Friday. The rain may interfere with a few of the Major League Pre-Season Baseball Games.

Since Oct. 1 – the driest city in the U.S., Yuma AZ has had 2.23″ of rain. That’s 0.42″ above average. Las Vegas NV has had 2.61″ and that’s exactly average. San Diego has had 10.7″ since Oct. 1 and that’s 1.4″ above average. WeatherRate has determined that Las Vegas and Yuma are the easiest cities in the U.S. to forecast weather. And…drumroll…in 2018, WeatherRate said that Grand Rapids MI was the hardest city in the U.S. to forecast weather. That was out of 100 cities in the study. Here’s a couple of Southwest radars:

Full Moon Monday eveing 3/9 20 by the U.S. Capitol – pic. from Joel Kowsky and NASA

There’s also a High Surf Advisory and Rip Current Alert for S. Florida.

