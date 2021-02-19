Above: Two Coast Guard Icebreakers (the Morro Bay and the Samuel Risely) were breaking up ice in the St. Clair River as part of operation “Coal Shovel” this week.

Some good news. Water levels of the Great Lakes are going down. Precipitation over the last few months has been near average. The well below average temperatures have meant very little snowmelt and many rivers have gone below average flow. We also have large ice mounds that have built up at the shores of the Great Lakes, protecting the shoreline from beach erosion.

Graph -Water Level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is down 3″ in the past month and down 7″ in the last year, which was set in Feb. last year. The level is still 8″ above average.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Michigan

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (one lake for lake-level purposes, connected at the Mackinac Bridge) is down 4″ in the last month (a lot) and down 10″ year-to-year (set in Feb. 2020). The level is still 27″ above the February average.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is down 4″ in the past month and down 13″ (a lot) in the past year. The level is 22″ higher than the average February level. The highest level for February was set last year.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is down 3″ in the past month and down a HUGE 22 inches in the last year. The level is actually 2″ BELOW the February average level. The highest average level of Lake Ontario was 22″ above the current level and that was in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair is down 14″ in the last month (ice a factor here) and down 22″ in the past year. The level is still 17″ higher than the average February water level.

International border at S. Ste. Marie 2 19 21

This is what the International border looked like early this Friday PM – some sunshine and ploenty of snow on the ground. The border is closed to all by essential travel due to the pandemic.

The water level of the rivers that connect the Great Lakes all have above average flow. I didn’t get a reading on the St. Marys River at Sault Ste. Marie because of ice in the river. The flow of the St. Clair River is at 197,000 cubic feet per second, compared to an average flow of 175,000 cfs.

Great Lakes Ice Extent 2 18 21

Great Lakes ice extent has increased from 8.3% on Feb. 5 to 44% on Fri. Feb. 18. That’s a huge increase over just two weeks – due to the very cold air and the lack of really windy days that would break up the ice.

