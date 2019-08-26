Some Cool Webcam Pictures

The top picture is a grab off the webcam at the South Pole. You can tell that the seasons are changing as we start to see twilight here. When I grabbed this pic., the temperature was a balmy -83°F with a real feel temperature of -125°F. They reported the wind was from the southeast, but technically, if you’re standing on the South Pole, if you took a step in any direction, you’d be going north.

Mowich Lake in Mt. Rainier N.P. 8 21 19

This picture shows white flowers called “grey’s lovage”. They bloom in the late summer near the sub-alpine lakes in Mt. Rainier National Park. This picture was taken Aug. 21st. To get to Mowich Lake here, you have to go down an unpaved, narrow road for 17 miles. The road doesn’t open until the snow is gone…anytime from mid-June to early July. There are a few campsites (tent) at the lake. From this point, there are hiking trails to waterfalls, wildflower meadows, mountaintops, cliffs and old-growth forests. The lake is 4,929 feet above sea level.

Wildflower in Rocky Mt. National Park

While we enjoy the mountains, the wide panoramas of the West – sometimes wonder comes in small packages – like this tiny wildflower in Rocky Mt. National Park in Colorado.

Looking north from the top of Mauna Kea in Hawaii

This pic. is looking north from the top of Mauna Kea on the big island of Hawaii. This is 13,796 ft. above sea level. As I grabbed this pic. the temperature here at the observatory was 42° and the wind was northeast at 23 mph. The average daily high temperature on the top of the mountain is 40° in March rising to 51° in July. July is the only month that temperatures warmer than 60° have been recorded. Precipitation (including some snow) averages just 7.36″ for the year. That’s half the average annual precipitation of Tucson, Arizona.

Swifcurrent Lake – Glacier National Park

This pic. is from a brand new webcam at Swiftcurrent Lake in Glacier National Park (my wife was a ranger at Glacier for a summer). the lake is about a mile long and 1/2 mile wide. There is a hiking trail that goes the 2.7 miles around the lake. It’s a relatively flat hike, with only a 25-foot variance in elevation….and yes, that is a little bit of snow left in the mountains (which rise aobut 3,000 feet above the lake, which is 4,878 feet above sea level.