Solar Eclipse Today

The second solar eclipse of 2020 happens today in the Southern Hemisphere. The only significant land area to see the full eclipse is a narrow strip of South America – across Chile and Argentina. I actually looked into going to S. America to see it…but…it was way-expensive and with COVID it’s better if I stay home.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth. The Moon blocks the Sun and the Moon’s shadow falls onto a portion of the Earth’s surface.

There was a spectacular solar eclipse visible across the U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017. I drove to Oak Ridge TN so I could see totality (the diamond ring effect) and it was awesome. There will be another awesome eclipse that crosses the U.S. on Apr. 8, 2024.