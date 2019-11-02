Solar Cycle 25 has begun

There is one sunspot on the sun right now. The magnetic polarity of this sunspot has reversed, indicated that it’s part of new Solar Cycle 25. So far in 2019, we’ve had 228 days (75%) with no sunspots on the sun. We had 221 days (61%) in 2018. In the last sunspot minimum in 2008, we had 268 sunspotless days. (pic. from SDO/HMI).

And… September and October combined was the 2nd wettest on record compared to previous combined September and Octobers at Muskegon, Grand Rapids, and Lansing–all behind 1986 (which was the last time the Great Lakes water levels were this high).

Also: Strong winds in England. Lake-enhanced snow showers in the Great Lakes this weekend. The only t-showers in the U.S. for the next 3 days are expected in the Florida Peninsula. SoCal Edison admits its equipment may have started ongoing “Maria fire” in Ventura County. Interesting way to launch a weather balloon.