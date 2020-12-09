First of all – I had some relatively minor surgery on Tuesday – I’m doing fine – I’ll be off work until Sunday, but I’ll still do some blogging and some facebook/Twitter from home. I hope you appreciate the medical care we get here in West Michigan. My care over the years here has been awesome, and Tuesday was no exception – a special shout out to the doctors/nurses/support people at Metro Health that treated me so well.

Also – I was tested for COVID for the first time prior to surgery – and that was negative (so my wife would be negative, too).

OK – parts of S. Lower Michigan are going to get some significant snow this weekend. The above map is the overnight run of the European model. The above map is the European model 7 day snowfall forecast. While’s it’s a 7-day forecast, the snow (come this weekend. Look at that pink color right over Lower Michigan. That’s a lot of snow!

Now…it’s a long way off and the path of the storm will wobble back and forth. The band of heavier snow will do that too. I’m not forecasting this much snow right now…but…want to alert you to the possibility of a band of shovelable/plowable snow this weekend.

The above graphic is from the National Weather Service in Gaylord. Their forecast was based more on the Tuesday AM model data. With that model run, the axis of heavier snow was farther north. So the Wed. AM track moved the heavier snow a little farther south toward I-96. Like I said, it will change.

Here’s a look at snowfall this season compared to average – plus a bar to snow average season snowfall for cities in N. Lower Michigan (plus S. Ste. Marie). N. Lower Michigan has also had below average snowfall so far this winter.

In the meantime today (Wed.), Thu. will be dry and Fri. AM will probably still be dry. This is the probability of 2″ of snow over the next 72 hours – thru Friday evening. There’s snow across. S. Canada, snow toward Colorado from the developing storm that Michigan will see over the weekend, some snow in the mountains of WA, OR, ID and northwest MT and snow in the higher elevations of upstate NY and VT. Nothing for Michigan.

Also – looks like the skating rink at Rosa Park Circle in downtown G.R. will open around Dec. 18.

“If you can walk away from a landing, it’s a good landing. If you use the airplane the next day, it’s an outstanding landing.” Gen Chuck Yeager – RIP