Snow Repellent in Grand Rapids?

Here’s some Sunday evening season snowfall totals. Grand Rapids is the lowest of the bunch with only 1.6″. Average-to-date for Grand Rapids is 26″, so we’ve had just 6% of average snowfall. There’s been a little bit more in Holland, Kalamazoo, Muskegon and Fremont. Some other season snowfall totals: Hastings 2.0″, Lansing 2.2″, Augusta 3.7″, Bloomingdale 4.8″, Big Rapids 5.7″.

Season snowfall through 12/27

There’s been a lot more snow all around us. To the north, Hart (Oceana Co.) has had 14.4″, Scottville (Mason Co.) and Houghton Lake have had over a foot and a half. To the east, Detroit has picked up over a foot of snow this winter and to our south, South Bend has had 14.9″ of snow this winter.

Season snowfall totals from up north: Alpena 20.3″, S. Ste. Marie 24.6″, Marquette 48.3″, Calumet 49.5″, Herman 60.0″, Superior 61.3″ and Painesdale 61.6″. These places have picked up more snow this Sunday night.

Many inland lakes in W. Michigan still have open water. The water temperature of Reeds Lake Sunday evening was 35°. Believe it or not, some of the Great Lakes buoys are still in the water. The north mid-Lake Michigan buoy shows a water temp. of 43°. There’s still the potential for significant lake-effect snow if we can get cold air and other parameters to come together in mid January. Small Craft Advisories continue for Lake Michigan through Monday night – best to stay off the piers and breakwaters.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

Here’s North American snow and ice cover. Hudson Bay is frozen over by Christmas, right on schedule. There is still open water in Lake Nipigon north of Lake Superior. with the exception of most of Newfoundland and part of Nova Scotia (and the usual snow-free Vancouver) – pretty much all of Canada has a snow cover. 26.5% of the contiguous U.S. has a snow cover.

Here’s high temperatures for Alaska on Tuesday – they’re a little warmer than average. Temperature extremes in Alaska Sunday were 43° at Sand Point to -25F at Fort Yukon.

Here’s U.S. high temps. for Sunday. No real super cold air. Florida was chilly Sunday morning, with low temps. of 27° at Jacksonville, 35° at Daytona Beach and 50° at Key West.

Radar

Here’s radar