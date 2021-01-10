Snow Next Friday

The map above is just one weather model snow forecast – this one is snowfall for the next 10 days. We’re still on track for significant accumulating snow on Friday. The overnight European model would have at least several inches for much of West Michigan.

While it will be a colder pattern – it’s not going to be brutally cold…we’ll still be in the mid-upper 20s on Saturday.

This was Bittersweet Ski Area Saturday night…nice crowd…good snow…mostly clear skies…calm wind…and temperatures in the upper 20s. There’s lots of good skiing ahead with plenty of opportunity to make snow at night and then the fresh snowfall comes on Friday.

Low Temperatures Saturday AM

Saturday AM as the coldest morning of the winter (not sayin’ much) so far over much of the area. Grand Rapids dipped to 14°. Big Rapids and Hesperia reached 5°…Cadillac an even 0° and Roscommon was the coldest at -3°.

Sunset at Muskegon Saturday 1/9/21

This was sunset at Muskegon Saturday evening. The wind was calm…some ice forming on the lake, some thin high clouds and in the distance right above the horizon you can see a line of lower clouds that are out over the lake.

Lake Michigan satellite picture Saturday PM 1/9/21

Here’s the Lake Michigan satellite picture from Saturday PM – note the clouds across the lake over much of Wisconsin and the clouds over much of Northern Lower Michigan. There’s an interesting line and blob of clouds over the lake by Chicago. In the clear areas of Lower Michigan, you can see snow on the ground. See if you can pick out the Grand River, and some of the inland lakes.

High Temperatures Sunday to Thursday

Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 37° on Saturday. We stay in the mid 30s through Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies…then upper 30s on Wed. and 40° on Thu. We could see a few snowflakes or drops of drizzle (or even freezing drizzle) over the next several days…most likely near Lake Michigan and mainly just trace amounts.

8-14 Day Temperatures for Jan. 17-23

Here’s the 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. Keep in mind this is an average over 7 days, so there will likely be some colder days and some warmer days in the mix. They forecast near average temperatures in the Great Lakes. The average high temperature is 30°, so that would be colder than what we’ve had lately. The average high temperature for Jan. 1-9 was 34.6°