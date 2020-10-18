Snow in Upper Michigan

The pic. above is a screen grab this (Sat.) AM from one of the Michigan Tech webcams at Houghton in Upper Michigan. Up to 6″ of snow fell in the U.P. With temperatures at or above freezing, much of the snow melted on the roads as it fell. Here’s some snow totals:

Snowfall in Upper Michigan Saturday 10/17/20

Marquette had 1.6″ of snow today. This was the 4th day this month with measurable snow and the 6th day this month with at least a trace of snow. The month of October is nearly 3 degrees colder than average so far in Marquette. They were 1.7 deg. colder than average in September.

Snow on US 2 west of Iron River – MDOT camera

This pic. shows the snow Sat. AM on US 2 west of Iron River MI. he snow was clinging to the trees, but melting on the road. Note that the deciduous trees are pretty much all barren.

Houghton High School Football Game

This was the Houghton High School football game – note the piles of snow around the field. Houghton did win the game 15-13.