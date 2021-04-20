Snow in the U.P.

The above pic. was Monday PM at 3:35 pm at Michigan Tech. Univ. in Houghton MI in the U.P. At the time this pic. was taken, the temp. was 27°, the wind was north at 22 mph gusting to 32 mph and the wind chill factor was 13°. Painesdale MI reported 5″ of new snow.

Houghton, Michigan Monday PM 4 19 21

Here’s another pic. of Houghton Monday PM. Ojibway on Isle Royale had an afternoon high temp. of 26° on Monday and Wakefield’s afternoon high temp. was 29°.

Peak Winds in the U.P. Monday

It was also windy in the U.P. Here’s some peak wind gusts.

Season snowfall in the U.P: Tamarack 197.8″, Painesdale 194.7″, Mt. Horace Greeley 178.7″, Calumet 178.7″, Superior Location 175.5″. Marquette (airport) added 1.5″ on Monday, bringing their season snowfall to 108.1″, well below the 205.2″ they had last winter.

ALSO: There is a Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm across Central Florida this PM. Gusty winds and heavy rain is forecast with some of the storms.

And – There’s a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm for the mid-Atlantic Coast this Wed. PM, including Washington D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and NYC.

Large wildfire in S. Africa. Typhoon Surigae passes east of the Philippines and Taiwan – recurves and heads ENE. Low temps. across the U.S. Thursday AM – a very cold morning for the latter half of April. Snow in the Arab World? Is this Lebanon? Small waterspout off Fort Myers FL. Quadruple waterspouts off S. Thailand. Washington State DNR has responded to 91 wildfires in the past week. Half moon out in the evening right now. Magnitude 6.0 e-quake in Indonesia.