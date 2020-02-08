Snow in the Forecast

Look for an occasional snow shower today (Sat.), then a general 1-5″ of snow on Sunday (highest totals north, toward US 10. Another storm will bring snow or a mix of rain and snow Wed. night into Thursday. Here’s a link to current radar. Regional radar:

As I write this early Sat. AM – there are snow showers mostly between Muskegon and I-94 east to Lansing…downwind from the fattest part of Lake Michigan. We’ve had a number of slide-offs reported…drive carefully .

Season snowfall as of last midnight: Muskegon 37.6″, Grand Rapids 37.5″, Kalamazoo 36.6″ and Holland 35.5″.