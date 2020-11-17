Snow in Michigan

The above pic. is a grab from the live webcam at Caberfae Ski Area at 12:45 pm (Tue.). Cadillac had a couple inches of snow on the ground this AM. At noon, heavy snow was falling at Newberry in the U.P. and many other weather stations in N. Lower Michigan and Upper Michigan were reporting light snow.

Here’s snow depth in Michigan early Tuesday: 4″ Ironwood, Herman, 3″ Paulding and Michigamme, 2″ S. Ste. Marie, Gaylord, Watersmeet, Hancock and Champion, 1″ Marquette, Fremont, Mancelona and Amasa. Temperatures have been cold in the U.P., where Marquette had a high temp. of 28° on Monday. Baraga Plains had a low temp. of 10° this (Tue.) morning.

U.S. snow cover early morning 11 17 20 Tuesday

Here’s U.S. snow cover Tuesday AM – 13.1% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground.

Alaska High Temperatures Tuesday

Here’s anticipated high temperatures in Alaska today (Tue.). It’s mighty cold in the interior of our 49th state, a little milder around the edges, where there is open water.