Snow in Hawaii

The above picture was taken this (Wed.) morning in Hawaii around sunrise. This is the summit of Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. While much of West Michigan does not have snow on the ground (except for the piles left from shoveling and plowing), you can find snow here on top of the mountain. Here’s another picture from later in the day.

Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet above sea level. If you count the part of the volcano that is below sea level, it’s been historically considered the biggest volcano on Earth. It is an active volcano, but has not erupted since 1984.

The summit averages about 4″ of snow per year and it can snow anytime from December to April. The average yearly high temperature on the mountaintop is 53 and the average low is 36. The lowest temperature ever recorded here was 19.