Snow in Baghdad – 2nd time in 100 years.

Got this from Meteorologist Mark Vogan in Scotland:
MarkVoganWeather.com@MarkVogan Baghdad, Iraq Receives 1st Snowfall In 12 Years, Only 2nd Time in 100 Years! http://markvoganweather.com/2020/02/12/bag
The average high temperature in Baghdad is 66° in February. The average high in August is 111°. The last measurable snowfall there was 12 years ago, on January 11, 2008. Temperatures get below freezing only a couple times a year, almost always on calm, clear nights. It’s a desert, so not only is there no snow, it seldom rains. They average 6″ of rain per year (Grand Rapids had 51.37″ of rain last year). The average rainfall for the months June, July, August and September in Baghdad is zero. The area has frequent dust storms.