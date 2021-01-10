Snow for Texas and Louisiana?!

A snowstorm is going to move across Texas and northern Louisiana. Much of this area will see 2-6″ of snow. Amarillo TX has already had 12.8″ of snow this winter, more than Muskegon MI. They”ll have low temperatures in the teens Sunday night and Monday night.
Here’s expected snowfall from NE Texas into NW Louisiana.
Here’s high temperatures from Saturday. Grand Rapids was warmer than Nashville and only one degree cooler than Atlanta GA. High temperatures were only in the mid-upper 50s in Central Florida. Much of Mexico was on the cool side. Here’s current temperatures in Mexico.