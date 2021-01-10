Snow for Texas and Louisiana?!

I took the above pic. at the Alpine Athletic Field, where I went for a two-hour walk on my day off. The sunset comes at 5:26 pm officially in Gr. Rapids. As of today, we have gained 13 min. and 9 sec. of daylight since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21.

Looking due north, the sky was clear before sunset. The walking path had footprints and paw prints. But that wasn't all I saw. There were a couple of snowmobile tracks, one person had come by on cross country skies and I spied the tracks of someone on snowshoes. I also saw rabbit tracks. The snow had melted and refrozen, so it was crunchy. The wind was light northeast, bringing in a little drier air that allowed the clouds to break. The average wind speed from Jan. 2-7 was only 5.9 mph and during those 6 days, the temperature varied by only 8 degrees, from 30° to 38°. With the clear skies, it's colder this (Fri.) morning.