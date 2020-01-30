Snow Cover in Michigan and the U.S.

Here’s U.S. snow cover as of Wed. AM. 40.2% of the contiguous U.S. woke up to snow on the ground. In 17 years of record, that’s the 7th highest percent of any Jan. 29 going back to 2004. The most snow cover on any recent Jan. 29 was 58.8% in 2010. The least was 24.3% in 2015. The average of the 17 years was 39.3%. So, we were very close to average with our 40.2% total this morning.

Here’s snow cover in Michigan Wed. AM: 1″ Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Hastings, Alma and St. Johns. 2″ Muskegon, Grand Ledge and Standish. 3″ Fremont, Beulah, W. Branch and Atlanta. 4″ Alpena, Cheboygan, Traverse City, Petoskey, E. Tawas and at the Hale Loud Dam, 5″ Scottville, Hart, Gladwin, Glennie and Lupton. 6″ at Lake City, Mio and Northport. 7″ at St. Ignace and Harbor Springs. 8″ at Houghton Lake (home of Tip-Up Town). 9″ Fife Lake and Benzonia. 10″ Detour. 11″ Kalkaska. 12″ Escanaba, Charlevoix, Gaylord and Moran. 13″ E. Jordan and Engadine. 14″ S. Ste. Marie. 15″ at Garden Corners (U.P.). 16″ at Mancelona (the most in Lower Michigan. 17″ Stonington. 18″ Norway and Jacobsville.

21″ at Ishpeming. 22″ at Manistique, Champion, Michagamme, Clarksburg, Beaufort Lake, Agate Lake and Watton. 23″ Stambaugh. 24″ Amasa, Iron Mt. and Garden Corners. 25″ Gladstone, Covington and Harvey. 26″ Ironwood, Paradise and Arnold. 27″ Watersmeet and Dollar Bay. 28″ Munising. 29″ Green Garden, Greenland and White City. 30″ Bergland Dam, L’Anse, Paulding, Big Bay, Eagle Mine and Calumet. 31″ Newberry. 32″ at Herman and Michigan Tech Ski Trail. 33″ Sawyer. 35″ Ruth Lake. 38″ Hancock and Marquette (airport). 50″ Kearsarge. 54″ Painesdale (season total 193.6″). 56″ Tamarack (season total 219.7″). Mt. Horace Greely reports a season snowfall of 212.8″.