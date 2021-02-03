Snow Cover and Season Snow Update

It’s the first week of February and still…Amarillo, Texas has had more snow than Grand Rapids MI and Madrid, Spain has had more snow than Holland MI this winter. That will change by early next week. The top map shows snow cover in the contiguous U.S. – currently at 39.4%. With the cold pattern that’s coming – I bet that’s up to +50% by the middle of the month.

Season snowfall – There’s been more snow on the west side of Lake Michigan than on the east side of the lake this winter. Chicago is up to 25.4″ of snow for the winter and that’s 4.3″ above average. Milwaukee has had 28.7″ of snow this winter, that’s only 0.1″ below average (they’ll go above average for the season on Friday) and that’s nearly double the amount of snow that Grand Rapids has received.

West Michigan Season Snowfall from the NWS and local observers: 11.4″ Lowell and Eaton Rapids, 13.0″ Charlotte, 15.2″ Grand Rapids (official total at the Ford Airport), 15.9″ Grand Ledge, 16.2″ Big Rapids, 18.3″ Hastings, 18.4″ Holland, 18.7″ Grand Haven, 19.3″ Kalamazoo, 19.4″ Augusta, 20.7″ Lansing, 21.0″ Bloomingdale, 22.7″ Muskegon (airport), 26.9″ Fremont, 31.1″ Scottville, 31.3″ S. Bend, Indiana (double what Grand Rapids has received), 31.9″ Houghton Lake, 32.6″ Hart.

Elsewhere in Michigan: 18.7″ Flint, 19.6″ Detroit (more than Holland MI), 33.9″ Alpena, 50.3″ S. Ste. Marie, 75.3″ Marquette, 100.6″ Mt. Ripley, 102.5″ Houghton, 108.2″ Tamarack, 113.1″ Painesdale.

Most snow: Alyeska AK is up to 576″ for the season. They have a 152″ snow depth (12 feet, 8 inches). They also reported a nice inversion yesterday. The top of the mountain was 20°, while at the base of the mountain, the temp. was 8°.