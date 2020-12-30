Snow and Freezing Rain to Start 2021

We’ll welcome 2021 with a mix of precipitation in West Michigan and the Great Lakes, including snow and freezing rain. This will not be a huge storm, but a nuisance none-the-less, with some slippery roads to contend with. It will bring 1-3″ of snow (best chance north of G.R.) and a period of freezing rain. There could be up to a quarter inch of ice. Precipitation will likely move in Friday PM from south to north. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

After this system, another could bring us a little snow, mainly on Sunday and the system after that could bring another messy mix of precipitation – including some freezing rain once again. That’s for next Weds. night and Thursday.

New Year’s Day Storm – Snow and Freezing Rain

This graphic runs thru 1 pm on 1/1/21 – most of the freezing rain and snow won’t move into Lower Michigan until Friday afternoon.

Snowfall Forecast for 12/31 – 1/1

Areas that will see freezing rain 12/31 – 1/1

And these are areas that will likely see freezing rain 12/31 – 1/1. Again, the bulk of the freezing rain and snow won’t move into S. Lower Michigan until after around noon on Friday.

In the meantime…the slushy snow is going to freeze up tonight, creating slippery spots on lesser traveled roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways overnight into tomorrow AM. Afternoon temps. Thursday will be in the low 30s. Tomorrow will be dry and we should see a little sun poking through. We also have a full moon right now. Small Craft Advisories continue until 10 am tomorrow.

Season snowfall is up to 5.3″ in Grand Rapids, 4.2″ in Lansing, 7.2″ in Kalamazoo and 11.0″ in Muskegon.