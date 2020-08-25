Smoky sunsets

The sky wasn’t a typical blue yesterday – it was more of a grayish white. That was caused by smoke from the western wildfires. Above is sunset at Grand Haven from our Noto’s at the BilMar restaurant camera.
This was the sunset at South Haven, where the water temperature was a pleasant 76°. While the high temperature reached 91° in Grand Rapids and 93° in Kalamazoo, it was a more comfortable 81° here at the beach in South Haven.
This was sunset Monday evening from our Boatwerks Restaurant camera. There were a few scattered clouds and the wind was very light. It’s nice to see people getting out and giving the restaurants some business.
This is a wider view of the sunset at Grand Haven Monday evening. The sun was dimmer and more of a white color. Right above the lake there is a gray color where you are looking through a thicker layer of air (and smoke).