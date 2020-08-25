Smoky sunsets

The sky wasn’t a typical blue yesterday – it was more of a grayish white. That was caused by smoke from the western wildfires. Above is sunset at Grand Haven from our Noto’s at the BilMar restaurant camera.

South Haven sunset 8 24 20

This was the sunset at South Haven, where the water temperature was a pleasant 76°. While the high temperature reached 91° in Grand Rapids and 93° in Kalamazoo, it was a more comfortable 81° here at the beach in South Haven.

Sunset at Lake Macatawa Monday evening

This was sunset Monday evening from our Boatwerks Restaurant camera. There were a few scattered clouds and the wind was very light. It’s nice to see people getting out and giving the restaurants some business.

This is a wider view of the sunset at Grand Haven Monday evening. The sun was dimmer and more of a white color. Right above the lake there is a gray color where you are looking through a thicker layer of air (and smoke).