Significant Snow Misses West Michigan This Week

The top map shows the probability of a 2″ snow accumulation from now through Wednesday evening. Note the hole over West Michigan. Accumulating snow falls across SE Michigan and N. Ohio and a band of lake-effect snow heads down toward NW Indiana.

Snow Futurecast through Tuesday evening

Here’s our Snow Futurecast for S. Lower Michigan. Much of West Michigan gets nothing to a trace of snow. The lake-effect band does produce 1-4″ south of Benton Harbor. The lake band may come ashore and produce an inch or two in W. Oceana and W. Mason Counties and an inch or two could fall between Traverse City and Cadillac. The Futurecast may be a bit underdone in NW Indiana. Expect a narrow band of snow and perhaps some slick spots if you’re headed to Chicago or South Bend tomorrow/Tuesday. Jackson and Hillsdale may get an inch, with 2-6″ in E. Michigan.

Predicted snowfall from the Detroit NWS

Here’s the snow forecast from the Detroit National Weather Service with half a foot of snow possible in the Thumb area.

Map shows where heavy snow is likely in N. Ohio

This is the snowfall forecast from the Cleveland NWS. The heavier snow is a combination of storm snowfall, plus a boost from Lake Erie (lake-effect snow).

Weather Headlines for this Week

Here’s the Weather Headlines. Breezy and cold Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill readings in the low-mid 20s. Winds will be N-NW at 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph (esp. at Lake Michigan). There will be some snow in Berrien Co. (maybe a little in Cass and W. Van Buren Co. around Tue. AM as the wind turns more off the lake from the NW instead of the N. There will also be a little snow east of a line from Lansing to Battle Creek…with the more significant snow in far E. Lower MI.

After that, the weather looks dry, quiet and cool from Wednesday thru Saturday with highs mostly in the low 40s.