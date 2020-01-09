The weekend storm will bring heavy rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain and strong wind to Michigan. It will also bring a significant severe weather threat to our south. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Area from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday/Friday night. They say:

"Significant severe weather potential will exist from around midday Friday into early Saturday morning from portions of eastern OK/TX eastward toward the lower MS Valley vicinity. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and isolated large hail are all possible. A lower risk for damaging gusts will extend northeast into central MO and southwestern IL.

The General (not severe) thunderstorm outlook comes up into Lower Michigan.

Severe Thunderstorm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Sat./Sat. night

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook map for Sat. PM/night. There is a significant Enhanced Outlook from E. Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. SPC says:

"Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes are expected across parts of the southeastern U.S. on Saturday."

Here’s Southern U.S. Regional Radar:

