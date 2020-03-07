Sign Flies 20 Miles in Tennessee Tornado

National Weather Service storm surveys are still ongoing. Here's what we now know: The Putnam County tornado has been rated EF4 with peak winds of 175 mph. This is the strongest tornado in the U.S. (probably in the world) since 2017 (Canton TX tornado). Here's a description of EF4 damage: " EF4 damage typically results in a total loss of the affected structure. Well-built homes are reduced to a short pile of medium-sized debris on the foundation. Homes with poor or no anchoring will be swept completely away. Large, heavy vehicles, including airplanes, trains, and large trucks, can be pushed over, flipped repeatedly or picked up and thrown. Large, healthy trees are entirely debarked and snapped off close to the ground or uprooted altogether and turned into flying projectiles. Passenger cars and similarly sized objects can be picked up and flung for considerable distances. EF4 damage can be expected to level even the most robustly built homes, making the common practice of sheltering in an interior room on the ground floor of a residence insufficient to ensure survival. A storm shelter, reinforced basement or other subterranean shelter is considered necessary to provide any reasonable expectation of safety against EF4 damage.

Here's the summary of the Nashville tornado from the NWS and the tornado path. The twister had a continuous path of over 53 miles and was 800 yards wide. A football field is 100 yards long from goal line to goal line...so 8 times that distance. There were 5 fatalities and over 150 were injured - that does not include those that self-treated. The tornado was on the ground for nearly an hour and traveled at an average speed of 57 mph. You likely couldn't outdrive this tornado (which is moving in a straight line) on roads that wobble back and forth.