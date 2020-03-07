Sign Flies 20 Miles in Tennessee Tornado

Tara Thomas provided this photo to WKRN. It’s of a green sign that reads “terminal” with an arrow that landed in her neighborhood north of Interstate 40 in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. We think this sign is from the Tune Airport west of Nashville. If it was, then the sign was picked up and carried by the tornado a good 20 miles.
The above pic. shows at least high end EF2 damage at the Tune Airport just west of Nashville. The preliminary damage estimate just here at the airport was 93 million dollars. The path length of the tornado has been extended to over 60 miles and has been rated a high end EF3. BTW, the Tune Airport is named for a guy and was not named for the tunes in Nashville.