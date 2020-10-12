Showers Likely This (Mon.) PM

This (Mon.) AM will be dry. A band of showers will move across the entire area this PM from west to east. There is a chance of an embedded thundershower.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Mon. Oct. 12

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for today/tonight. The light green represents areas where a non-severe thundershower is possible. You can see it includes all of Michigan.

We do expect the band of showers to be accompanied by a sharp wind shift from south to west and perhaps some gusts to 30-40 mph.

Storm reports from Sunday 10/11/20

Here’s storm reports for Sunday. There were 3 (and possibly a fourth, where there was one injury) tornadoes in NE South Carolina. The severe reports in the Plains States are from the system that will move into Michigan this afternoon. Hail as big as baseballs fell in Eastern Nebraska, with 76 mph wind gusts at Lincoln NE and 72 mph at Firth NE.

Here’s Grand Rapids Radar



Go to: Loop of this image

And Regional Radar

Forecast Radar for Monday PM

This Graphic from the G. R. National Weather Service shows the approximate timing of the showers this PM.

Below are expected high temperatures today – occurring before the rain moves in this PM.

High Temperatures Monday

Gale Warnings will be in effect for Lake Michigan from 10 am to 7 pm for S to W wind gusts to 40 mph and waves as high as 9 feet.

BTW – today is Columbus Day – It’s a Federal Holiday – so no mail delivery today. You can read the journal of Christopher Columbus at this link.