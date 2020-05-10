Showers, Cool This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day will be cooler than last Christmas – and we’ll see scattered showers. Here’s radar

And Regional Radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image

The showers will end Monday with another cool shot bringing another freeze Tuesday morning. After that a wet system moves in for Wed. night/Thursday, but that system will bring temperatures back to at least the 60s.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday 5 10 20

There is a chance of a rumble of thunder today in S. Lower Michigan – and a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm across much of Indiana and Ohio.