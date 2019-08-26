Showers, Chc. T-Shower

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday PM/Night from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this afternoon/tonight (Mon.). There an Enhanced Risk Area across much of Missouri down into NE Oklahoma for mainly wind damage and perhaps a couple of tornadoes. Surrounding the Enhanced Risk is a Slight Risk area that comes into Illinois…and surrounding that is a Marginal Outlook (in dark green) that comes east to Chicago, Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. Lower Michigan is only in the “General” or non-severe thunderstorm outlook. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

Click for latest Base Reflectivity radar loop from the Grand Rapids/Muskegon, MI radar and current weather warnings

and regional radar:

Central Great Lakes sector

Here’s national lightning and W. Michigan lightning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools

 

 