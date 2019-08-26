Showers, Chc. T-Shower

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this afternoon/tonight (Mon.). There an Enhanced Risk Area across much of Missouri down into NE Oklahoma for mainly wind damage and perhaps a couple of tornadoes. Surrounding the Enhanced Risk is a Slight Risk area that comes into Illinois…and surrounding that is a Marginal Outlook (in dark green) that comes east to Chicago, Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. Lower Michigan is only in the “General” or non-severe thunderstorm outlook. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:
and regional radar:
Here’s national lightning and W. Michigan lightning.