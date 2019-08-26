Showers, Chc. T-Shower

The top picture is a grab off the webcam at the South Pole. You can tell that the seasons are changing as we start to see twilight here. When I grabbed this pic., the temperature was a balmy -83°F with a real feel temperature of -125°F. They reported the wind was from the southeast, but technically, if you're standing on the South Pole, if you took a step in any direction, you'd be going north.

This picture shows white flowers called "grey's lovage". They bloom in the late summer near the sub-alpine lakes in Mt. Rainier National Park. This picture was taken Aug. 21st. To get to Mowich Lake here, you have to go down an unpaved, narrow road for 17 miles. The road doesn't open until the snow is gone...anytime from mid-June to early July. There are a few campsites (tent) at the lake. From this point, there are hiking trails to waterfalls, wildflower meadows, mountaintops, cliffs and old-growth forests. The lake is 4,929 feet above sea level.