Showers, Breezy, Chilly (for early Oct.)

There is a chance of a rumble of thunder or some small hail in a heavier shower or t-shower. We should see wind gusts to 30 mph (there were gusts of 30-35 mph overnight at Lake Michigan. A (small) waterspout is not impossible.

This waterspout Monday evening at S. Haven was captured by Amy DeWitt. These waterspouts are generally small, relatively skinny and dissipate at the shore (if they get that far. I was told this one lasted for less than a minute. I once saw a video of a waterspout near Holland that was there for over 45 minutes (very light winds that day).

Pretty rainbow – by Kris Daniels

This pretty rainbow was captured Tue. evening by Kris Daniels. Showers were widely scattered with peaks of sunshine in between.

Fall colors in Upper Michigan south of Marquette – from Patrick DeHaan

Fall colors are close to peak over much of the U.P. This picture was taken south of Marquette Tuesday by Patrick DeHaan.

Two Day Forecast

The cool pattern should last into early next week. We have a chance of scattered frost inland Thursday night and a little better chance of at least scattered frost Friday night. Saturday may be dry, but Sunday looks showery.